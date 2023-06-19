Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) PT Raised to C$0.85

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 112.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy Stock Up 21.4 %

Lucero Energy stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$0.40. 249,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.64.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. It focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

