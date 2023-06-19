Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GATE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Marblegate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of Marblegate Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Marblegate Acquisition by 2.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 65,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 6,590.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,775 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 559,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

