Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $636,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $523.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.12 and its 200 day moving average is $492.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

