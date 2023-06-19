Metawar Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Metawar has a market cap of $55.93 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00026632 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

