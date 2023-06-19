MKT Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

MKT Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 108,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,071 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

