MKT Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 23,053,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

