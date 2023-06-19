Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 3.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. 7,692,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

