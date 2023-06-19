Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 109 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

