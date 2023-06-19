Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

