Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after buying an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

IWD opened at $156.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

