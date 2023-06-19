Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

