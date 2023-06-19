Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 0.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.7 %

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 93,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

