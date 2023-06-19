Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 334.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.0% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,074,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $85,662,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

