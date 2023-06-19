Northstar Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

