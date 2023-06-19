OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

OneMain stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 874,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,898. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

