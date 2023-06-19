Ontology Gas Market Cap Hits $68.97 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $68.97 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,268,431 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

