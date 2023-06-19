Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after acquiring an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 402,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,960. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.