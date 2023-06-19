Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 520 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of OIH stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $195.77 and a 52 week high of $336.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

