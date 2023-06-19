Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. 2,318,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

