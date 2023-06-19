Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,209,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LDSF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.58. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,439. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

