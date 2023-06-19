Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 85,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

