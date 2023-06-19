Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,488 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLQM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 18,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $186.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

