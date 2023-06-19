Oxen 24-Hour Volume Hits $203,822.72 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $203,822.72 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,441.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00289979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00517448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00399715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,545,603 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.