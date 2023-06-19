Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,481. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.