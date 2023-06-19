Paradiem LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $565.48. 2,088,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,093. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.55.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

