Paradiem LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paradiem LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after buying an additional 491,348 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

