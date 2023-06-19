Parkside Advisors LLC Has $55.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $55,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,646. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.