Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,691,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 81,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. 5,653,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

