Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 39,827 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,827 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 211.9% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,555,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,100,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,968,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 142,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,494,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

