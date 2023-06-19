Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Update

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 24.4 %
Shares of CATX stock traded up 0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.71. 1,376,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,051. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of 0.19 and a 12-month high of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Perspective Therapeutics
