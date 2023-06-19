PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0068

PotCoin (POT) traded 131.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $780,283.89 and approximately $9.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.12 or 0.00287767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013039 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003652 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,355,923 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

