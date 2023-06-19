Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $229.66 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

