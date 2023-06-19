Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 1,593 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

