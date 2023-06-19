Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

