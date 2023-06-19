Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 0.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Shares of NUE opened at $151.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

