Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.18 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.