Prom (PROM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00015708 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.24 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.45 or 0.99974396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.31519195 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,348,988.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

