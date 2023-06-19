Quant (QNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.04 Million

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $99.70 or 0.00370843 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $21.04 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001214 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Quant Token Profile
Quant launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.