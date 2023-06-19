QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 858,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,126. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in QuinStreet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.