Request Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $73.15 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018554 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,397.22 or 1.00038795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07131369 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $554,571.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

