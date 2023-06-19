Reviewing Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) and TPT Global Tech (OTCMKTS:TPTW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ciena and TPT Global Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 2 10 1 2.92 TPT Global Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena presently has a consensus price target of $63.63, indicating a potential upside of 43.59%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ciena is more favorable than TPT Global Tech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.2% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ciena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of TPT Global Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ciena and TPT Global Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena 5.02% 9.31% 4.84% TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ciena and TPT Global Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.63 billion 1.82 $152.90 million $1.35 32.82 TPT Global Tech N/A N/A N/A ($15.22) 0.00

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than TPT Global Tech. TPT Global Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ciena beats TPT Global Tech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5400 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system that support network solutions. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

About TPT Global Tech

(Get Rating)

TPT Global Tech, Inc. operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network. Its cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses to access voice, data, media, and collaboration in technology markets. In addition, the company distributes pre-paid cellphone services, mobile phones, cellphone accessories, and global roaming cellphones for nationwide mobile virtual network operators and independent sales organization. Additionally, it offers mobile TV, phone, Internet, fiber optic, wireless, hosted PBX, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, engineering, cabling, wiring, and cloud services; hosted firewall and managed MPLS service technologies; and enterprise-class integrated solutions for manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. Further, the company provides cloud unified businesses services that delivers global TV broadcast and social media platform utilizing a mobile app technology on its proprietary content delivery network; and creates original live action and animated content productions for television, theatrical, home entertainment, and new media markets, as well as operates as an Internet service provider. Additionally, it develops point-of-care diagnostics or testing products, including SANIQuik, a sanitizing unit and QuikLAB mobile laboratories. The company was formerly known as Ally Pharma US, Inc. and changed its name to TPT Global Tech, Inc. in December 2014. TPT Global Tech, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

