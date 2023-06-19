Royal Bank of Canada Trims Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Target Price to GBX 1,200

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($15.64) to GBX 1,200 ($15.02) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.65) to GBX 1,048 ($13.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.26) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,063.11 ($13.30).

LON:TPK traded up GBX 2.21 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 810.81 ($10.15). 596,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,612. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 915.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 951.96.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

