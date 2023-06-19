Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 9,244 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

