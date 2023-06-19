Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 1.6% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $200.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $202.39.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

