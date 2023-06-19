Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,527. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

