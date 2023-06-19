Sage Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, hitting $245.27. 5,261,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,997. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

