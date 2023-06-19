Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,672,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,979. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,400 shares of company stock worth $141,305,875 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

