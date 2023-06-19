Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires Shares of 5,498 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after buying an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after buying an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

