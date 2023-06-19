Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,734,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

