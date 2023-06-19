Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

